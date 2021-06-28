Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $51,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

AMH stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

