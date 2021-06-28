Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 351,697 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $68,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,262. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.