Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 158,622 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $61,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

