Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

