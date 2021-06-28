Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF)

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.