Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF)

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

