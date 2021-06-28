ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

