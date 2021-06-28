ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

