ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.