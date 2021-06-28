Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 75,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KALTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Claritas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.