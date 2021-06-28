Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 75,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KALTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
