City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. 523,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,719. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.