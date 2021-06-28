Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,475 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $46.28. 59,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,332. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.