Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $206,021,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

WTRG opened at $46.82 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

