Citigroup Inc. Purchases 39,755 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 317.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.77. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.