Citigroup Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.