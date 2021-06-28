Citigroup Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 173,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

