Citigroup Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 540.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

