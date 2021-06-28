Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $127.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.