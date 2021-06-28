Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Neutral

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,319,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,679,201. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

