Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC opened at $73.05 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.