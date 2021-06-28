Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $31,812,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,160,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,513,000 after acquiring an additional 402,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $9,670,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $237.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

