CIBC Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

