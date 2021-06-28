ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Up 8.1%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 11,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,281,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

