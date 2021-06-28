Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CJEWY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

