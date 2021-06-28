China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Update

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZXAIY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,622. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.