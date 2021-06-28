Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

