Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $35.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 billion. Chevron posted sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $137.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $148.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,340,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

