Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

LNG stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -301.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

