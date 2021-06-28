Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Lifted by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.