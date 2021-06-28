Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $721.29 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $722.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

