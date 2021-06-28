Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $131,850.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,178.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CERT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 283,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,582. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $99,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $3,358,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.