Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

