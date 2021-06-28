CCUniverse (UVU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,853.85 and approximately $47.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006562 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 196.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.