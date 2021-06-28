Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.27

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $121.29, with a volume of 5439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.
In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,760 shares of company stock worth $3,754,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.