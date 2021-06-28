Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.27

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $121.29, with a volume of 5439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,760 shares of company stock worth $3,754,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

