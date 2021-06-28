Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 291,425 shares.The stock last traded at $76.59 and had previously closed at $73.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.57.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,515 shares of company stock worth $17,703,154. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

