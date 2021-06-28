Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $108.20 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $108.20 million and $8.58 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

