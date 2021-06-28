Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.31.

Shares of CVNA opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00. Carvana has a 12 month low of $115.23 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,376,458 shares of company stock valued at $375,764,775 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

