Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,085,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.43, for a total value of $18,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.00. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $115.23 and a twelve month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.31.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

