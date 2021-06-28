Capital One Financial Corp Sells 534 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,877. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

