Capital One Financial Corp Sells 1,198 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $232.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

