Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 22,665 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.6% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

