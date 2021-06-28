Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $152.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

