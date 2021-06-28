Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 964 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 225.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,886,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $190.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

