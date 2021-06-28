Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $192.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

