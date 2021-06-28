Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

