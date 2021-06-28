Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

