Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
