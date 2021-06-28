Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at C$3,698,085.85.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$52.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

