Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE CNQ opened at $36.85 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.