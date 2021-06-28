Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

