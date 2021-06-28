Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.48. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$62.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

