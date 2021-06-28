Canaccord Genuity Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.